Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

