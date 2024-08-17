Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.10.

SLF opened at C$71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.04. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$61.84 and a 1-year high of C$74.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

