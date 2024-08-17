Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 500 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,000.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$71.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.04. The stock has a market cap of C$41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

