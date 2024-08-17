Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of SUI stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $137.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.