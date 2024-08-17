Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,493.16 or 1.00005249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023848 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

