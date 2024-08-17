STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.17 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $78.17 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STP has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010877 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,506.76 or 0.99982959 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007722 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007771 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012272 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.
STP Token Profile
STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.
Buying and Selling STP
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
