Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 209,338 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Stoneridge worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 97,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Stoneridge by 58,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.96. 103,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,754. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $386.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.90 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

