Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) shot up 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.30. 867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41.
Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile
Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.
