StockNews.com Lowers Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.