StockNews.com Lowers Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 0.2 %

GOGL opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 70,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

