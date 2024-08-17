StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNDA
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.