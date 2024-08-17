StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.11 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

