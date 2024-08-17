StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of CIZN opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Citizens Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

