StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Performance
Shares of CIZN opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.78.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.80%.
Citizens Announces Dividend
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Featured Stories
