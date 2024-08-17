StockNews.com Downgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHC opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $762.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.11 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 88,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 307,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

