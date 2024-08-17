StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Banco Macro Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BMA stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.05%. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

