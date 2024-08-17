StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE NTZ opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

