Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

NASDAQ SRCL remained flat at $58.81 during trading hours on Friday. 489,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,010,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $81,596,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 1,057.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after buying an additional 1,201,653 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $62,298,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.