Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Stelco Stock Down 0.1 %

STLC stock opened at C$65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$32.93 and a 52 week high of C$67.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark lowered shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.44.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

