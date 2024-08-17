Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. 16,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 70,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Starr Peak Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$21.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41.

About Starr Peak Mining

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.

