Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,130 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Schrödinger worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 863,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 394,738 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of SDGR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,157. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

