Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 34,473 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,473 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,448,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,260. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

