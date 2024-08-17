Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 32,293 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,293 shares during the period. PagerDuty accounts for 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of PD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,826. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Insider Transactions at PagerDuty
In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 14,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $319,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,238,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $319,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at $22,238,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,494 shares of company stock worth $1,940,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Scotiabank started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.
PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
