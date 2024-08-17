Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,150,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,677,000 after purchasing an additional 68,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $79.65. 834,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.88. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

