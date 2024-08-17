Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 70,229 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70,229 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

PTEN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 6,579,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,923,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

