Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $9.13 Million in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 719,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,000. Freshworks makes up about 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Freshworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP increased its position in Freshworks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 64,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,919,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $254,485.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $565,971 over the last three months. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRSH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

