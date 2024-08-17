Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Sysco by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.