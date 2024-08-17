Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Sysco by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.
Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SYY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
