Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 2,825 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of ProPetro worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ProPetro by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ProPetro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ProPetro Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PUMP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 657,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,097. The company has a market capitalization of $882.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

