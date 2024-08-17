Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 2,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 50,332,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. The company has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of -471.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

