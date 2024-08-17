Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 10,570 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,004,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,871. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.73.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

