Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $181,559,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,772,495. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. 11,575,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,575,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

