Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 2,675 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $85.30.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

