SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 825,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPTL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $28.80. 3,787,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

