SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,191,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,291 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $111,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,807,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after buying an additional 1,915,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. 1,561,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.