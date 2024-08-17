SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.61

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 73815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 501.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 127,353 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,586 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.