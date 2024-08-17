SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 477,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $717.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5,317.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.