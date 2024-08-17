SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $32,074.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,138,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,310.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGRP stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts predict that SPAR Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

