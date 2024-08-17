SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $7.82 million and $209,055.88 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000866 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

