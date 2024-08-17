SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Down 31.4% in July

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 366,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,033,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFTBY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 313,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,145. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

