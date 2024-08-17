Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith Micro Software

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smith Micro Software stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 374,963 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.