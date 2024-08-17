Smith Douglas Homes’ (SDHC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $12,388,000.

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.