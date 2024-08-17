Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skye Bioscience in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skye Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Skye Bioscience Trading Down 7.5 %

Skye Bioscience stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Skye Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20).

Institutional Trading of Skye Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,445,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,213,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $4,005,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

