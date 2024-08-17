Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

SNLAY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965. Sino Land has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

