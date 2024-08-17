Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Up 5%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 418,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 427,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver X Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.