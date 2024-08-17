Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes $881,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,593,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 369,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,573,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FNDF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 813,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,662. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

