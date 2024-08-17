Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes $631,000 Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 510,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock remained flat at $14.73 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 173,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

