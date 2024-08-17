Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 161.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simmons First National

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,128.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.