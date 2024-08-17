Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.08% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 192.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $59.47. 246,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,912. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The company has a market cap of $644.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

