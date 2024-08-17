Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HON opened at $198.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.04 and a 200 day moving average of $202.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

