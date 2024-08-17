Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,887 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

