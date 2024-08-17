Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $683,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,748. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.