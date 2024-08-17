Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $560,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,876. The company has a market capitalization of $829.69 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.46. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $129.48 and a twelve month high of $204.78.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

